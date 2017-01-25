Extended conversation with Oscar-nominated filmmaker Daphne Matziaraki on "4.1 Miles"

Daphne Matziaraki's film 4.1 Miles captures a day in the life of a Greek Coast Guard Captain whose job is to try to save refugees trying to cross the Aegean Sea. It was featured as a New York Times Op-Doc, won a Student Academy Award, and it’s been nominated for an Oscar in the short documentary category.
DAPHNE MATZIARAKI: "When you are caught between life and death I think there is no other option. When the captain told me put the camera down I didn't think about it at all... I completely forgot that I was filming."