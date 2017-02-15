FAA Regulations for the Public's Safety in the Flying of Drones

In 2017, 2.3 million Drones (unmanned aircraft) will be sold. A Discussion of the Federal Aviation Administration's Regulations for the Public's Safety in the Flying of Drones, Both Commercially & Non- Commercially. Guests: Edward Page, a Certified Criminal Law Trial Advocate by the National Board of Trial Advocacy, & a Commercial Pilot; & Ronald Rohde, a Patent Law Attorney, Arbitrator of Lemon Law Disputes, & an Instrument Rated Private Pilot. Questions for Edward & Ronald? Please call toll-free 1-866-798-8255.

