The web has been seen as the originator of the information age. But to many, it's now the perpetrator of the disinformation age.

We have access to more news than ever before. We also have access to more made-up news than ever before. It can be hard to tell what’s real, and what’s fake, and then there’s people who categorize fact-based real news as “fake news.”

Fake news. Real news. Important news. Trivial news. How did we get to this state of news consumption confusion?

The podcast On The Media took that question on in “The Failed Promise of the Internet.”