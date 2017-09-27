Family Law -- The Family Law Facilitators Office: The Family Court in each California county has a Family Law Facilitators Office to assist self-represented litigants in Dissolution of Marriage cases. Guests: Directors of several Family Law Facilitators offices who will discuss their roles and what their offices can and can't do for self-represented litigants. Questions for Chuck's guests? Please call toll-free 866-798-8255. This is also our once-a-month Call-A-Lawyer Night. So, while Your Legal Rights broadcasts on 91.7 FM (online kalw.org) 7 'til 8pm PDT, attorneys are available off-the-air as well: 800-525-9917, for private no-fee consultation on a variety of legal questions. Plus, Leon Bayer, Certified Specialist in Bankruptcy Law, invites listeners to call tomorrow, 800-477-3111, Thursday, Sep 28, from 9am-Noon PDT: please leave telephone number for his call-back on bankruptcy questions the following day, Friday, Sep 29. This is Mr Bayer's no-obligation public service to KALW listeners.