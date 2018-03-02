The fate of two imprisoned Reuters journalists in Myanmar & the future of public-sector unions

On this week’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss the case of two Reuters reporters who’ve been jailed in Myanmar. They were investigating the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim men who were buried in a mass grave after being hacked to death or shot by ethnic Rakhine Buddhist villagers and soldiers.

We’ll also discuss the Supreme Court case that could deal a massive blow to organized labor across the country.

Guests:

Josh Eidelson, labor reporter for Bloomberg News and Businessweek

Noam Scheiber, labor and workplace reporter for NY Times

Antoni Slodkowski, Reuters bureau chief in Burma

Web Resources:

The NY Times: Behind a Key Anti-Labor Case, a Web of Conservative Donors

Bloomberg: The Supreme Court Case That Could Devastate Unions

Reuters: How Myanmar forces burned, looted and killed in a remote village

The NY Times: Arrests of Reuters Reporters in Myanmar Add to Fears About Press Freedom