"F*ck U, in the Most Loving Way”: Women artists speak up

"F*ck U, in the Most Loving Way" is an exhibition presented by the Northern California Women's Caucus for Art that features 52 artists, from performance art to documentary film. It was curated by Tanya Augsburg, a feminist performance scholar and Associate Professor of Humanities and Liberal Studies at San Francisco State University.

KALW’s Jen Chien sat down with Ausburg to talk about how this project came together - and how the results of the presidential election are reflected in the show.

AUGSBURG: What feminist artists do is they make visible what has been invisible or has not been articulated or has been marginalized in women's experience.

You can see the closing day of the exhibition at Arc Gallery in San Francisco on January 21st, from 12-3pm.