Fire and destruction in Santa Rosa as communities struggle to respond

Since late Sunday night, an estimated 17 different fires have been devastating several counties in Northern California, including Sonoma, Napa, and Mendocino.

At least 15 people have died, 1,500 structures have been destroyed, and approximately 115,000 acres have burned — than three times the size of San Francisco.

One area that’s suffered a lot of damage is the city of Santa Rosa. Two hospitals were evacuated, and entire neighborhoods like Fountaingrove, or Coffey Park have been totally destroyed.

KALW’s Ninna Gaensler-Debs is up in Santa Rosa with the latest.