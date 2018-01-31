Flu season hits the Bay Area hard

The flu season is here, and it’s really felt like a nasty one.

If you’re not sick, you probably know someone who is. For most of us, this means running a fever, having to take a week off work, and just generally feeling crappy.

For some Californians, it can mean hospitalization or even worse. Ninety-seven people have died in the state this flu season — 20 alone here in the Bay Area and Santa Cruz. This flu season is shaping up to be one of the worst in the last decade.

KALW's Health Reporter Marissa Ortega-Welch talked with Crosscurrents host Hana Baba about getting sick and staying healthy this flu season.