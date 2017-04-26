Fog City Blues: 8th Annual Left-Hand-A-Thon

Otis Rush turns 82 on April 29. Albert King would have been 94 on April 25. Inspired by the birthdays of these two left-handed blues guitar giants, Fog City Blues presents its 8th annual Left-Hand-A-Thon -- celebrating the blues from the other side.

As a guitar-playing lefty himself, host Devon Strolovitch is familiar with the many ways that southpaws must cope with the right-handed design of guitars. Tune in this Wednesday 4/26 at 10 pm for a salute to the bluesmen and women who've overcome their lateral bias to produce some transcendent music.