Fog City Blues: A Bay Area tribute to "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill"

75+ Bay Area musicians and artists pay tribute to an album that showcased the confident vision of a young woman dealing with modern life - love, heartbreak, spirituality, racism - with the wisdom and aplomb of an old soul.

UnderCover Presents is a grassroots collective that gathers musicians from every corner of he Bay Area music community to celebrate the influence of classic albums. The concept is simple, one band per song reinterpreting an entire classic album from start to finish. Each artist is highly encouraged to put their own sound and personality on their rendition. The result is a cross pollination of cultures, musicians, photographers, film makers, writers and visual artists that doesn’t typically happen on one show bill, or for that matter even festivals.

UnderCover's latest project takes place February 16-18 at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San francisco. UC Executive Director Lyz Luke, Guest Music Director Meklit, and more join host Devon Strolovitch live in the studio this Wednesday 2/01 at 9 pm.