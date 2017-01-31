Fog City Blues: A Bay Area tribute to "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill"

By Devon Strolovitch 15 minutes ago

75+ Bay Area musicians and artists pay tribute to an album that showcased the confident vision of a young woman dealing with modern life - love, heartbreak, spirituality, racism - with the wisdom and aplomb of an old soul.

UnderCover Presents is a grassroots collective that gathers musicians from every corner of he Bay Area music community to celebrate the influence of classic albums. The concept is simple, one band per song reinterpreting an entire classic album from start to finish. Each artist is highly encouraged to put their own sound and personality on their rendition. The result is a cross pollination of cultures, musicians, photographers, film makers, writers and visual artists that doesn’t typically happen on one show bill, or for that matter even festivals.

UnderCover's latest project takes place February 16-18 at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San francisco. UC Executive Director Lyz Luke, Guest Music Director Meklit, and more join host Devon Strolovitch live in the studio this Wednesday 2/01 at 9 pm.

Tags: 
blues
jazz
soul
hip-hop
Local Music

Related Content

Fog City Blues: 10th Anniversary with Lavay Smith

By Devon Strolovitch Jan 25, 2017

Fog City Blues first aired on January 29, 2007. A few weeks later, local chanteuse Lavay Smith and her Red Hot Skillet Lickers bandleader Chris Siebert joined us for our first live on-air interview about blues in the Bay Area and beyond. 

Fog City Blues: Mark Hummel's Ultimate Harmonica Blowout

By Devon Strolovitch Jan 18, 2017

Bay Area blues harp legend Mark Hummel has assembled one of his most adventurous Harmonica Extravaganzas to date. 

Fog City Blues: R.I.P. 2016

By Devon Strolovitch Jan 4, 2017

Music suffered heavy losses in 2016, a year like no other in recent memory. We lost masters from every corner of the music world, from classical composers and jazz greats to world music superstars, soul singers, country giants, prog-rock pioneers and record producers. 