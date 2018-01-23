Fog City Blues: Blonde Toledo

Blonde Toledo plays American Music, or you might say, music of the Americas, as Blues, Rock, Salsa, or Cumbia all come from foreign lands, transplanted here, and each have put down deep roots in our western soil.

The band is led by double-sax Goddess Connie Walkershaw, who has developed a unique style, more melodically based, rather than riff oriented. Acting as her comedic foil, bass player Jesse Walkershaw writes the half of Blonde Toledo's material that has words. The band has just released their first LP Where's That Sound on The Laryngitis Label, and they join host Devon Strolovitch live in the studio this Wednesday 1/24 at 9 pm for a preview of this weekend's release party in San Francisco.