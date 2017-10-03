Fog City Blues: Blues for Freedom

By Devon Strolovitch 4 minutes ago

Blues for Freedom is one of a kind star-studded blues concert to benefit Freedom House, Northern California’s first safe house for adult female survivors of human trafficking.

Featuring electrifying performances by a dynamic range of critically acclaimed and award winning blues artists, including Daniel Castro, Terrie Odabi with Terry Hiatt, Tia Carroll, Aki Kumar, Kid Andersen, The Lucky Losers, A.C. Myles, Wendy DeWitt with Kirk Harwood, and Laura Chavez, the event takes place Sunday October 8 at the Poor House Studio in San Jose. Cathy Lemons and Phil Berkowitz, aka The Lucky Losers, join host Devon Strolovitch live in the studio this Wednesday 10/04 at 9 pm for a preview. 

Tags: 
blues
jazz
soul
Local Music
San Jose
Freedom House

Related Content

Fog City Blues: The Gold Souls

By Devon Strolovitch Sep 20, 2017

The Gold Souls are a Sacramento-based original soul blues band. They'll be performing at the Back Room in Berkeley this weekend.

Fog City Blues: Live from the FCB Vol.3

By Devon Strolovitch Sep 13, 2017

20 on-air performances from the past few years are compiled on the third Live From the Fog City Blues CD – local artists playing original blues (and beyond) live in the KALW studio.  

Fog City Blues: Raz Kennedy

By Devon Strolovitch Aug 23, 2017

Raz Kennedy is a veteran music educator, producer, and vocalist whose eclectic performance credits include serving as a founding member of the internationally acclaimed Bobby McFerrin’s Voicestra and performing as a background vocalist on recordings for many legendary artists, including Whitney Houston, Al Jarreau, and Kenny Loggins, as well as on stage for Sting, Santana, and Mickey Hart. 