Fog City Blues: Blues for Freedom

Blues for Freedom is one of a kind star-studded blues concert to benefit Freedom House, Northern California’s first safe house for adult female survivors of human trafficking.

Featuring electrifying performances by a dynamic range of critically acclaimed and award winning blues artists, including Daniel Castro, Terrie Odabi with Terry Hiatt, Tia Carroll, Aki Kumar, Kid Andersen, The Lucky Losers, A.C. Myles, Wendy DeWitt with Kirk Harwood, and Laura Chavez, the event takes place Sunday October 8 at the Poor House Studio in San Jose. Cathy Lemons and Phil Berkowitz, aka The Lucky Losers, join host Devon Strolovitch live in the studio this Wednesday 10/04 at 9 pm for a preview.