Fog City Blues: Blues Is a Woman

By Devon Strolovitch 4 minutes ago

Blues Is a Woman celebrates women in the blues from Ma Rainey to Bonnie Raitt and beyond. 

Written by San Francisco musician Pamela Rose, with creative direction by Jayne Wenger, this co-production with Custom Made Theatre is a hybrid of theater and concert that will run from Thursdays through Sundays throughout the month of August. With a powerful ensemble of musician/actors (Pamela Rose, Tammy Hall, Ruth Davies, Pat Wilder, Daria Johnson and Kristen Strom), the women onstage perform musical treasures punctuated by storytelling and rare historical film. The work shines a light on Black experience, how it informed all American music, and follows the fierce, passionate women who popularized the Blues. Pamela joins host Devon Strolovitch live in the studio this Wendesday 7/26 at 9 pm for a preview.

Tags: 
blues
jazz
soul
Local Music
theater

