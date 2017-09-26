Fog City Blues: Café Stories

By Devon Strolovitch

Café Stories, produced by the UNKNOWN PLAYERS, are new plays that restore the kinetic café culture of the 1990s to the stage. 

Written by Bay Area playwrights Vonn Scott Bair, Raul Delarosa, and Lorraine Midanik, with original music and sound design by James Goode (Theatre Rhinoceros, Lauren Gunderson’s The Fatales), the three plays transport the audience to a time when cell phones, laptops, and overuse of headphones was not the norm; back to a time in San Francisco when a corner café was a breeding ground of interlopers, fetishists, businesspeople and artists. Café Stories is the directorial debut of Philip Watt, and stars Irving Schulman (Chetty’s Lullaby and The Cool), and Calgary Stage’s Caley Suliak, along with a handful of sterling Bay Area talent, including veteran Marvin Glass. As the show enters its final weekend at San Francisco's Phoenix Theatre, members of the cast join host Devon Strolovich live in the studio this Wednesday 9/27 at 9 pm for some old-time radio drama.

