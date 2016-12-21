Fog City Blues: Christmanukkah

By Devon Strolovitch 17 hours ago

Christmas comes but once a year, and every once in a while Hanukkah sneaks up on it. This year's Festival of Lights starts on Christmas Eve, making the last week of 2016 all the merrier (that shouldn't be too hard).

Tune in tonight at 9 pm as host Devon Strolovitch plays songs of holiday cheer & jeer from the blues canon and beyond. And stay tuned at 10 pm for an encore presentation of Devon's 2012 interview with David Kantznelson from the Idelsohn Society for Musical Preservation and selections from their then-new release, 'Twas the Night Before Hanukkah: The Musical Battle Between Christmas and the Festival of Lights.

Tags: 
blues
jazz
soul
Christmas
Hanukkah
holidays

