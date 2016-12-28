Fog City Blues: Con Brio

By Devon Strolovitch 48 seconds ago

Formed in 2013, Con Brio is the offspring of seven musicians with diverse backgrounds but a shared love for the vibrant Bay Area funk and psychedelic-soul sound pioneered by groups like Sly & the Family Stone.

By 2015, when the band self-produced their debut EP, Kiss the Sun, Con Brio had already become a West Coast institution on the strength of their magnetic live show, with lead singer Ziek McCarter’s swiveling hips, splits, and backflips earning him frequent comparisons to a young Michael Jackson or James Brown. The band released their first full-length album, Paradise, last July and spent the second half of 2016 touring the globe, but they're back home for a two-night New Year's Eve Bash at The Chapel in San Francisco. They join host Devon Strolovitch live in the studio this Wednesday 12/28 at 9 pm for a preview.

Tags: 
blues
jazz
soul
funk
psychedelic
local music

