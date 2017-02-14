Fog City Blues: The Cool

The Cool is a new play written by San Francisco playwright Barry Eitel about legendary jazz trumpeter Chet Baker.

Playing alongside some of the hottest jazz musicians in the Bay Area, including jazz vocalist Lori Carsillo as Mary, and Jack Tone Riordan as the jazz guitarist Arthur, The Cool features Philip Watt as Baker, who co-directs and co-produces with Bay Area jazz star Smith Dobson V. The play premiered last week at Amado's in San Francisco and continues an exclusive limited run until February 25. Eitel, Watt, and other members of the cast join host Devon Strolovitch live in the studio this Wednesday 2/15 at 10 pm to talk about and perform scenes from The Cool.