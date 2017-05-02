Fog City Blues: The Dixie Giants

For the past 4 years, Sonoma County-based The Dixie Giants have brought their own special version of New Orleans music to the Bay Area.

While continuing to play the music of their heroes (Louis Armstrong & The All Stars, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Thelonious Monk, Jackson 5), the band has also been writing original music in an effort to continue to evolve the idiom of traditional New Orleans Jazz. The Dixie Giants joins host Devon Strolovitch live in the studio this Wednesday 5/03 at 9 pm ahead of a Friday performance at Doc's Lab in San Francisco.

And if you want more Bay Area blues and beyond performed live in the KALW studios, the spring membership drive is the ONLY way to get yourself (or your favorite local music fan) a copy of "Live From the Fog City Blues Volume 3."