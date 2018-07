Fog Swamp is a San Francisco-based assemblage of first-call musicians that performs original swamp rock.

Steeped in genres ranging from rock, New Orleans funk and blues to bluegrass and jazz, Fog Swamp’s members have toured the world, having shared stages with The Meters, Wilco, Dave Brubeck, Yes, Phil Lesh, Ben Harper and others. The band join host Devon Strolovitch live in the studio this Wednesday 7/18 at 9 pm ahead of this weekend's show in Petaluma.