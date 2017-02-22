Fog City Blues: Inspector Gadje

By Devon Strolovitch 1 hour ago
  • John Nilsen Studios

With up to 14 musicians (12 horns and 2 percussionists), Bay Area-San Francisco-based Inspector Gadje brings a big sound to the beautiful and bumpin’ brass band music of the Balkans of south-eastern Europe.

Two years into their cross cultural and continental collaboration, Inspector Gadje and Ismail Lumanovski are set to release their first CD together with a release party at the Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco on March 4. There’s been a buzz from the start for this pairing, which consistently draws sold out crowds for all-night sweat soaked dance parties propelled by high energy, soaring, funky, dirty, ecstatic brass. Now those sounds, energy, excitement, sweat, drama, love and emotion can in some way make it out of the live dance party and into the party anywhere with a sound system. Members of Inspector Gadje join host Devon Strolovitch live in the studio this Wednesday 2/22 at 9 pm for a preview.

Tags: 
blues
jazz
brass
balkan
Local Music

Related Content

Fog City Blues: The Cool

By Devon Strolovitch Feb 15, 2017

The Cool is a new play written by San Francisco playwright Barry Eitel about legendary jazz trumpeter Chet Baker.

KALW On-Air Folk Festival This Saturday 3 to 8 pm

By JoAnn Mar Oct 23, 2014

Five hours of live music coming your way on KALW 91.7, hosted by JoAnn Mar, Kevin Vance, and Peter Thompson  We'll be showcasing some of the Bay Area's finest local talent on Saturday October 25th from 3 to 8 pm.

Here's the line-up:

3:00 pm  Linsey Aitken & Ken Campbell:  This talented duo from Scotland performs original songs inspired by traditional, classical,  and contemporary music, where historically all three genres of music were interlinked in Scotland’s musical identity.

Ross Daly & Kelly Thoma ~ Live Studio Performance!

By Oct 23, 2012

Folk Music & Beyond welcomes master musician Ross Daly from the Grecian isle of Crete.  He draws upon a number of popular and classical idioms mainly from the Balkans and Middle East, but also from North Africa and Central and South Asia, incorporating elements of each into his compositions and renditions of traditional repertoire.