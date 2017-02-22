Fog City Blues: Inspector Gadje

With up to 14 musicians (12 horns and 2 percussionists), Bay Area-San Francisco-based Inspector Gadje brings a big sound to the beautiful and bumpin’ brass band music of the Balkans of south-eastern Europe.

Two years into their cross cultural and continental collaboration, Inspector Gadje and Ismail Lumanovski are set to release their first CD together with a release party at the Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco on March 4. There’s been a buzz from the start for this pairing, which consistently draws sold out crowds for all-night sweat soaked dance parties propelled by high energy, soaring, funky, dirty, ecstatic brass. Now those sounds, energy, excitement, sweat, drama, love and emotion can in some way make it out of the live dance party and into the party anywhere with a sound system. Members of Inspector Gadje join host Devon Strolovitch live in the studio this Wednesday 2/22 at 9 pm for a preview.