Fog City Blues: John Brothers Piano Company

The innovative sounds of the John Brothers Piano Company are the colors of timeless energy – early jazz meets stride and swing, waltzed through a Barbary saloon, laid to rest on a bed of rambunctious roses.

From their first sidewalk street show – hauling their Wurlitzer spinet to the nearest subway station – to a weekly appearance at an after-hours speakeasy, to theatres and festival stages throughout the country, the John Brothers explore and unfold new musical possibilities with unrelenting energy, elegance, and humor flowing through everything they produce. The release party for their newest album, Fast Ball! takes place this week at The Chapel in San Francisco, and the band joins host Devon Strolovitch live in the studio this Wednesday 2/08 at 9 pm for a preview.