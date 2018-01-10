Fog City Blues: La Gente & friends

By Devon Strolovitch 3 hours ago

La Gente is a San Francisco based, international recording group led by singer-songwriter Rafael Bustamante Sarria. 

The group has created their own unique blend of World Music, Cumbia, Reggae, Hip-Hop & Salsa. La Gente fuses together rhythms and cultural influences from all over the Caribbean with their distinct Bay Area flavor and style to create an infectious high energy dance party. Members of the band join host live in the studio this Wednesday 1/10 at 9 pm along with members of Soltron, Pamela Parker's Fantastic Machine, and Babii Cris, ahead of their performance together this Friday at Slim's in San Francisco.

