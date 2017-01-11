Fog City Blues: The Lucky Losers

By Devon Strolovitch 7 minutes ago

The Lucky Losers perform powerful original music about transcending the dark side of the American dream, the beauty and pain of being alive, and devotion in all its complexities. 

Fronted by Cathy Lemons, who has been called “the finest light-skinned female blues vocalist in the U.S.” (Andy Grigg, REAL Blues), and Phil Berkowitz “a top-flight blues vocalist/ harmonica player” (Paul Freeman, San Jose Mercury News), the band offers an inventive, hypnotic spin on electric Americana, deeply influenced by Chicago and Texas blues, Stax/Volt styled R&B, and greasy New Orleans funk. In celebration of their critically acclaimed second album In Any Town, Cathy and Phil perform with special guest, legendary guitarist and producer, Kid Andersen, next weekend at the Freight & Salvage in Berkeley. They join host Devon Strolovitch this Wednesday 1/11 at 10 pm for a live in-studio preview.

blues
soul
New Orleans
Local Music

