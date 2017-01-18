Fog City Blues: Mark Hummel's Ultimate Harmonica Blowout

Bay Area blues harp legend Mark Hummel has assembled one of his most adventurous Harmonica Extravaganzas to date.

Now in its 26th year, Mark has changed the title of this particular show due to the variety of the artists to the Ultimate Harmonica Blowout, as its wide ranging motif indicates with overblow guru Howard Levy (Bela Flek, Kenny Rankin), Duke Robillard (Roomful of Blues, Fabulous Thunderbirds, Bob Dylan), Corky Seigel (Seigel- Schwall, Chamber Blues, Chicago Blues Reunion), Jason Ricci (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Johnny Winter-Grammy winning cd) plus show stopping Canadian harp genius Son of Dave (Crash Test Dummies). Mark joins host Devon Strolovitch in the studio this Wednesday 1/18 at 9 pm for a preview.