Fog City Blues: Seth Augustus Band

The music of Seth Augustus has been described as "sharp, black diamonds flicking with their own sinister twinkle," "urban swamp music for which dark alleys and basement speakeasies were surely invented," and "the music God hears in his sleep when He has a high fever."

Seth paid his early dues in the venerable art-punk and experimental music world of 1980s Boston where he picked up a still-healthy ethic of DIY self-reliance. He migrated to San Francisco in the late eighties, where he befriended the elusive guitar wizard Helios Creed, and later Paul Pena, the great blind bluesman who penned ‘Big Old Jet Airliner’ and was the subject of an Oscar-nominated documentary, Genghis Blues. Seth and his band will make a rare stage appearance this Saturday at the Old Bus Tavern in San Francisco, and they join host Devon Strolovitch for a preview this Wednesday 1/31 at 9 pm.