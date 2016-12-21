Folk Music & Beyond: Hanukkristmas!

CHRISTMAS EVE and HANUKKAH will converge on December 24th and this Saturday at 3 pm on "Folk Music & Beyond", we'll celebrate both events. In the first hour of the program, we'll hear Christmas and holiday music from around the world—England, the Balkans, France, Sweden, Scotland, Santa Cruz, and New York City.

GERRY TENNEY will be our special live in-studio guest at 4 pm. Gerry is an expert in Yiddish songs and Klezmer and he'll help us celebrate the first night of Hanukkah. We'll also listen to an encore broadcast of a feature I produced several years ago on a songwriting workshop led by Judith Kate Friedman at the Jewish Home in San Francisco.