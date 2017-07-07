Frida Kahlo Celebrated With An Attempt At A World Record

The rules were clear; to participate, you needed four things:

A floral-printed dress (knee length), a shawl (red or pink), artificial flowers in your hair (three, at a minimum), but most important of all, of course, was the unibrow.

Hundreds of people came together at the Dallas Museum of Art Thursday night, in an attempt to set the record for the largest gathering ever of people dressed like Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

Her work is on display at the museum as part of a wildly popular exhibit that also features paintings by Mexican artists Diego Rivera and Jose Clemente Orozco. The exhibit is among the museum's top 10 most successful since 2000, according to the Dallas Morning News, with more than 75,000 visitors as of mid-June.

Thursday would have marked the influential artist's 110th birthday, but she died in 1954.

Kahlo's likeness is known by many who otherwise know nothing about art, as the Star-Telegraph notes, maybe because so many of the iconic pictures she painted were of herself.

There's no official word yet on whether a record was set, but prior to Thursday, there didn't appear to be another record-holder listed in the Guinness World Records.

The exhibit, called "México 1900-1950: Diego Rivera, Frida Kahlo, José Clemente Orozco, and the Avant-Garde," is on display until July 16.

