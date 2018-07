Jes Tom performs this Thursday (07/12/2018) as part of 'Verdi Wild Things Are' at the Verdi Club in San Francisco. Find tickets here.

Melissa Villaseñor performs Thursday (07/12/2018) through Saturday (07/14/2018) at The Punch Line in San Francisco. Find tickets here.

Music:

Cory Weeds. "Minor Mishap." Explosion, Cellar Live, 2018.

Tenderlonious. "Yussef's Groove." The Shakedown, 22a Music, 2018.