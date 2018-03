FSFSF: Comedy from Karinda Dobbins and Barbara Gray

Karinda Dobbins is featuring for Joe Zimmerman at The Punch Line in San Francisco Thursday (03/08/2018) through Saturday (03/10/2018). Find ticketing information here.

Barbara Gray is performing at Millennials Ruin Everything at El Rio in SF this Friday (03/09/2018). It's free! More information is available here.

Music:

Christophe Monniot, Rhoda Scott & Jeff Boudreaux. "Chameleon." Blanc cassé, Plaza Mayor Company LTD, 2017.

Lewis Porter, Terri Lyne Carrington & John Patitucci. "Blues for Trane and McCoy." Beauty & Mystery, Altrisuoni, 2018.