Kevin Camia is performing at the Punch Line in San Francisco tonight (Tuesday, 01/09/2018) and Wednesday (01/10/2018). Find tickets here.

Jimmy Pardo will be taping his game show Playing Games with Jimmy Pardo (featuring special guest Andy Richter) at the Gateway Theater in San Francisco on Friday (01/12/2018). Find tickets here.

Music:

Edward Maclean. "Beam Me Up." Me & You, r3w, 2017.

Matthew Stevens. "Sparkle and Fade." Preverbal, Ropeadope LLC, 2017.