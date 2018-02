Michael Yo is performing at Cobb’s Comedy Club in San Francisco on Friday (02/23/2018) and Saturday (02/24/2018). Find tickets here.

Ron Funches is performing Thursday (02/22/2018) through Saturday (02/24/2018) at the San Jose Improv in San Jose, CA. Find ticket information here.

Music:

Jason Moran. "Lulu's Back In Town." ALL RISE: A Joyful Elegy For Fats Waller, Blue Note Records, 2014.

Howard Johnson & Gravity. "High Priest." Testimony, Tuscarora Records, 2017.