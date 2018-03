Nemr Abou Nassar's shows at the Punch Line in San Francisco have been rescheduled for September 26-29, 2018. Find ticket information here.

Aries Spears is performing at the San Jose Improv in San Jose, CA Thursday (03/01/2018) through Sunday (03/04/2018). Find tickets here.

Music:

Rabih Abou-Khalil. "Shrilling Chicken." Hungry People, harmonia mundi SA, 2012.

Lionel Hampton. "Tired of Being Alone." Them Changes, Brunswick, 1972.