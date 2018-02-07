Related Program: 
FSFSF

FSFSF: Comedy from Red Scott and Michelle Wolf

By 1 hour ago
  • Red Scott
    Red Scott

Red Scott will be performing this Thursday night (02/08/2018) at Verdi Wild Things Are at the Verdi Club in San Francisco. Find tickets here.

Michelle Wolf will be performing at Cobb's Comedy Club in San Francisco this Friday (02/09/2018), Saturday (02/10/2018), and Sunday (02/11/2018). The Sunday show was added because all four of the other shows have sold out. Find ticket information here.

Music:

Heida&Groove Trio. "What The Funk." What The Funk (Single), Self released, 2018.

Greg Saunier / Mary Halvorson / Ron Miles. "Jonathan." New American Songbooks, Volume 1, Sound American, 2017.

Tags: 
Natasha Muse
#FSFSF
FSFSF
Red Scott
Michelle Wolf
The Verdi Club
Cobb's Comedy Club

Related Content

FSFSF: Comedy from Kate Willett and Sam Morril

By Colin Peden Feb 1, 2018

Kate Willett is performing several different shows in the Bay Area this week and weekend. For more information, visit her website here.

Sam Morril is performing Wednesday (01/31/2018) through Saturday (02/03/2018) at the Punch Line in San Francisco. Find tickets here.

FSFSF: Comedy from Julia Hladkowicz and W. Kamau Bell

By Jan 23, 2018

Julia Hladkowicz is performing on Thursday (01/25/2018) at Doc’s Lab in San Francisco as part of SF Sketchfest 2018. Find tickets here.

W. Kamau Bell, is performing Monday (01/29/2018) and Tuesday (01/30/2018) at the Punch Line in San Francisco. Find tickets here.

FSFSF: Comedy from Ngaio Bealum and Eliza Skinner

By Jan 16, 2018

Ngaio Bealum is performing on Thursday (01/18/2018) at Doc’s Lab in San Francisco as part of Sketchfest 2018. Find tickets here.

Eliza Skinner is performing Friday (01/19/2018) at Cobb’s Comedy Club as part of Sketchfest 2018. Find tickets here.

FSFSF: Comedy from Kevin Camia and Jimmy Pardo

By Jan 9, 2018

Kevin Camia is performing at the Punch Line in San Francisco tonight (Tuesday, 01/09/2018) and Wednesday (01/10/2018). Find tickets here.

Jimmy Pardo will be taping his game show Playing Games with Jimmy Pardo (featuring special guest Andy Richter) at the Gateway Theater in San Francisco on Friday (01/12/2018). Find tickets here.

FSFSF: Comedy from Sammy Obeid and Bill Bellamy

By Jan 2, 2018

Sammy Obeid  is taping his new live album tonight (Tuesday, 01/02/2017) and tomorrow night (Wednesday, 01/03/2017) at The Punch Line in San Francisco. Find more information and tickets here.

Bill Bellamy will be performing Friday (01/05/2017) and Saturday (01/06/2017) at Cobb’s Comedy Club in San Francisco. Read more and find tickets here