FSFSF: Comedy from Red Scott and Michelle Wolf

Red Scott will be performing this Thursday night (02/08/2018) at Verdi Wild Things Are at the Verdi Club in San Francisco. Find tickets here.

Michelle Wolf will be performing at Cobb's Comedy Club in San Francisco this Friday (02/09/2018), Saturday (02/10/2018), and Sunday (02/11/2018). The Sunday show was added because all four of the other shows have sold out. Find ticket information here.

Music:

Heida&Groove Trio. "What The Funk." What The Funk (Single), Self released, 2018.

Greg Saunier / Mary Halvorson / Ron Miles. "Jonathan." New American Songbooks, Volume 1, Sound American, 2017.