The future of Downtown Oakland

  • Locals brainstormed the future of Oakland's old downtown using a map, markers and sticky notes.
    Jeremy Dalmas / KALW News

 

The city of Oakland is in the middle of the putting together a document that will decide the future of its downtown.

It’s called the Downtown Oakland Specific Plan — and it will basically be a guidebook for the city’s priorities in that neighborhood.

 

It might sound simple, but the politics of these plans can get dicey. A similar one that focused on West Oakland several years ago caused a community outcry. So the city is trying harder this time to bring in more input from its citizens.

 

KALW News economy reporter Jeremy Dalmas joined us in-studio to discuss how it’s going.

 

Click the audio player above to listen to the full story. 

 

 

If you want to give input on the Downtown Oakland Specific Plan, contact plandowntownoakland@oaklandnet.com.

