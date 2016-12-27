Give to KALW and support community radio nationwide

From its beginnings as the first FM station in the West, at a time when FM radio was cutting edge technology, KALW has experimented and innovated.

That's why we're participating in GiveBig to MyStation, a brand new, nationwide effort to support community radio.

If you have already made an end-of-year gift to KALW, we thank you for sustaining Local Public Radio for the year to come.

But if you have not, we encourage you to support KALW as part of this two-day nationwide campaign organized by the National Federation of Community Broadcasters.

All of your tax-deductible donation will go to KALW, but you will also raise awareness about the role that community media plays in our culture and our democracy.

KALW thrives as part of a larger ecosystem of public and community media. Thank you for all you do to support that ecosystem in the Bay Area, and nationwide.