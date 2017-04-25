‘GLASSlands’ @ Z Space ~ Beautiful is the World ~ ‘Touch Bass’ @ ODC- Cal Shakes

This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with dancer and choreographer Stacey Printz, artistic director of Printz Dance Project (PDP), about the world premiere of GLASSlands, an evening-length dance project that explores ‘proximity, visibility, technology and connection in a culture of ever increasing emotional and intimate distances’. Choreographed by Printz and featuring set designs by Sean Riley, GLASSlands is performed May 4-6 at Z Space in San Francisco.

From Women’s Vocal Ensemble Voci, we meet with guest conductor Mitchell Covington and singer/administrative director Terry Meyers to discuss upcoming concerts in Lafayette (April 30) and Oakland (May 6), with the title ‘Beautiful is the World’. With these concerts, Voci concludes its 25th anniversary season.

Also joining us in the studio are acclaimed choreographer Risa Jaroslow and Bay Area bassist/composer Lisa Mezzacappa, about the world premiere of ‘Touch Bass’, an evening-length work which features an ensemble of three dancers, and three acoustic bassists with their instruments, moving on stage together. ‘Touch Bass’ runs April 27 - 30 at ODC in San Francisco.

Plus, our regular contributor and critic at large, Peter Robinson looks ahead to the 2017 Cal Shakes season and reviews the movie ‘Their Finest’.

Open Air with host David Latulippe; hear it live on Thursday, April 27 at 1pm. Listen now or anytime…