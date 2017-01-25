Going To Court -- What Two Senior Judges Would Like You To Know Whether You Are a Plaintiff, a Defendant, or a Witness. Guests: Superior Court Judge Richard Livermore (Ret.)(San Mateo County); and Superior Court Judge Eugene Hyman (Ret.)(Santa Clara County). Questions for Chuck's guests? Please call toll-free 1-866-798-8255. Also, tonight is Call-A-Lawyer Night: Once a month, while Your Legal Rights broadcasts on 91.7 FM (online kalw.org), attorneys are available off-the-air as well -- 1-800-525-9917, for private no-fee consultation on a variety of legal issues, 7 'til 8pm PST. Lastly, tomorrow, Thursday, Jan 26th, Leon Bayer, Certified Specialist in Bankruptcy Law, will take questions on bankruptcy, as Mr Bayer's no-obligation public service to KALW listeners: 1-800-477-3111, 9am-1pm PST.