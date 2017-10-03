Related Program: 
Crosscurrents

Governor Brown to decide on key environmental bills in coming weeks

By 46 seconds ago
  • Desert Sunlight where 8 million solar panels power 160, 000 California homes
    Desert Sunlight where 8 million solar panels power 160, 000 California homes
    Flickr user J R under CC BY 2.0

 

From switching to renewable energy to battery storage, to taxing drinking water. Out of the hundreds of bills that the California Assembly debated in the final hours of the legislative session this month, many dealt with water, climate change, and the environment. KALW's energy and environment reporter Angela Johnston shares some of the key environmental legislation now sitting on Governor Brown’s desk, and the ones that didn’t make it there.

Click the audio player above to listen to the full story. 

Tags: 
energy
clean energy
environment
battery storage
climate change
water
drought