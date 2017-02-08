‘Hand to God’ ~ ‘Memory/Place’ ~ Bay Area Flamenco Festival ~ Opera: ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Flight’

This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe visits with actor Michael Doherty who plays the lead role in the fast-paced irreverent comedy ‘Hand to God’, on stage at Berkeley Rep through March 19.

Also, a conversation with artistic director Nancy Karp, from dance company Nancy Karp + Dancers, about the world premiere of ‘Memory/Place’ on February 10 at ODC in San Francisco. Joining in studio is composer Kui Dong, who wrote new music for one of the three parts of ‘Memory/Place’ which will be performed live by cellist Gianna Abondolo, pianist Sarah Cahill and violinist Kate Stenberg.

Nina Menendez, Artistic Director of the 12th Annual Bay Area Flamenco Festival stops by to share details about the 2017 Festival Flamenco Gitano USA, February 12 - 25, with performances in Berkeley and San Francisco.

From Opera San Jose, tenor Kirk Dougherty and soprano Julie Adams share details about the West Coast premiere of the opera ‘Silent Night’, by composer Kevin Puts and librettist Mark Campbell, which tells the story of the historical spontaneous 1914 Christmas truce between enemy combatants in World War I in 1914. ‘Silent Night’ opens on February 11.

And, from Opera Parallèle, we talk with founder, artistic director and conductor Nicole Paiement, about this weekend’s performances of the opera ‘Flight’, a cynical comedy about an Iranian refugee who is stranded at a French airport.

Open Air with host David Latulippe; heard live on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at 1pm. Listen Now or anytime….