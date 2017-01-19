Hedda Gabler @ Cutting Ball ~ ‘Silence!’ The Musical ~ DawsonDanceSF @ 10 ~ Home Viewing Habits

This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with Cutting Ball Theater’s Artistic Director Paige Rogers, about the production of Ibsen’s masterpiece ‘Hedda Gabler’, directed by Yury Urnov, and starring Britney Frazier, who will both be joining the conversation. ‘Hedda Gabler’ opens this weekend.

Also, a visit from Anne Norland and Scott Hayes, who play the roles of Clarice and Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the unauthorized musical theater parody ‘Silence! The Musical’, based on the 1991 Academy Award-winning film ‘The Silence of the Lambs’, opening January 26 at the Victoria Theatre in San Francisco.

Choreographer Gregory Dawson stops by to share details about the world premiere of ‘Les Vérités’, part of his company dawsondancesf’s 10th anniversary season on January 27 and 28 at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts. ‘Les Vérités’ is a celebration of the company’s past decade in dance, and will include live music by among others saxophonist Richard Howell, who is also in the studio.

Open Air’s regular contributor and critic at large Peter Robinson goes Beyond the Silver Screen to explore how Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and other means of streaming video have changed viewing habits, and he offers some of his favorite selections…

Open Air with host David Latulippe; heard live on Thursday, January 19, at 1pm. Listen now or anytime…