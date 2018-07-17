 Hey Area Short: Why are San Francisco's Bush and Pine Streets one-way? | KALW

San Francisco’s Bush and Pine Streets efficiently get drivers from Point A to B. Or as some like to say, “From Bush to the Bay, Pine to the Pacific.” KALW listener Steve Greenberg wanted to know when these two streets became one-way. But more importantly, why?

KALW reporter Asal Ehsanipour visited San Francisco History Days at The Old Mint Plaza in search of someone who might know the story behind these famous one-way streets. With the help of local historian John Freeman, she discovered Bush and Pine’s surprising connection to World War 2 and the bombing at Pearl Harbor.

