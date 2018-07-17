 Hey Area: Why doesn't BART go to Marin? | KALW
Hey Area: Why doesn't BART go to Marin?

By Zeina Nasr 1 hour ago
  • An A-car train arrives at Pleasant Hill station, 2015.
KALW listener Lori from El Cerrito wrote in to ask why BART doesn’t go to Marin.

Today, Bay Area commuters take it for granted that BART doesn’t go to Marin. The only way to get to Marin is by car, by ferry, by bike, or by foot — for the most intrepid of travelers.  

But in the early 1960s, when BART was still in its initial stages of planning, Marin County was part of the plan. So what happened?

To find out why Marin was left out of BART, KALW's Zeina Nasr spoke with Michael Healy, the former head of media and public affairs at BART and author of BART: The Dramatic History of the Bay Area Rapid Transit System.

 

Click the audio player above to hear more.

Got a question for Hey Area? Ask it below.

 

