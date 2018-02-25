Highlights Of The Pyeongchang Olympics Closing Ceremony, In Photos

  • Artists perform near the Olympic flame during the closing ceremony.
    Martin Bernetti / AFP/Getty Images
  • Flags are projected on the stands as athletes enter the stadium.
    Francois Xavier-Marit / AFP/Getty Images
  • South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (left), his wife Kim Jung-sook (second left), Ivanka Trump (second right) and North Korean Gen. Kim Yong Chol (back right) attend the closing ceremony.
    Wang Zhao / AFP/Getty Images
  • Dancers perform during the closing ceremony.
    Javier Soriano / AFP/Getty Images
  • Figure skaters Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France march in the Parade of Athletes.
    Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
  • Performers hold LED balls.
    Martin Bernetti / AFP/Getty Images
  • Tongan cross country skier Pita Taufatofua (left) once again marched bare-chested in frigid temperatures, and met onstage with China's silver medalist snowboarder Liu Jiayu and U.S. gold medalist Lindsey Vonn.
    Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP/Getty Images
  • A dance performance took place.
    Charlie Riedel / AP
  • K-pop star CL helped close out the ceremony.
    Natacha Pisarenko / AP
  • Fireworks are set off.
    Francois Xavier-Marit / AFP/Getty Images
  • Four-time Olympian Arianna Fontana of Italy, celebrating in the Parade of Athletes, won gold, silver and bronze in Pyeongchang.
    David Ramos / Getty Images
  • The Olympic flame is extinguished amid fireworks.
    Florian Choblet / AFP/Getty Images
  • North Koreans and South Koreans wave their countries' flags.
    Natacha Pisarenko / AP
  • Dancers perform in Pyeongchang.
    Javier Soriano / AFP/Getty Images
  • France's biathlon champion Martin Fourcade (center), who won three gold medals in Pyeongchang, poses for a selfie with athletes and volunteers during the closing ceremony.
    Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP/Getty Images
  • The Olympic flame is extinguished in the cauldron.
    Javier Soriano / AFP/Getty Images
  • Members of Olympic Athletes from Russia walk in the Parade of Athletes during the closing ceremony.
    Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images
  • Drones light up the sky in the shape of Soohorang, the white tiger Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games mascot.
    Martin Bernetti / AFP/Getty Images
  • Performers deliver a South Korean flag.
    Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP/Getty Images

The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics concluded Sunday evening in South Korea. The closing ceremony saw fewer athletes than the opening event 17 days ago — some Olympians have already gone home — but didn't stint on pageantry, K-pop and expressions of hope for peace between the two Koreas.

Ivanka Trump and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in sat near a visiting North Korean general, Kim Yong Chol, believed to be a former spy chief, whose delegation had earlier been met with a sit-in by conservative South Korean lawmakers near the border crossing.

"Although parting is sad, we will remember Pyeongchang with beautiful memories. Athletes, you are true champions," said Lee Hee-beom, the Pyeongchang Olympics organizing committee president. "The seed of peace you have planted here in PyeongChang will grow as a big tree in the not-distant future. The hope and aspirations of South and North Korean athletes together with cheerleaders will definitely serve as a cornerstone of the unification of the Korean Peninsula."

Thomas Bach, the head of the International Olympic Committee, said North and South Korea "have shown how sport brings people together in our very fragile world. You have shown how sport builds bridges."

With the Olympic flame extinguished in Pyeongchang, the torch has been passed to Beijing. In 2022, the Chinese capital will host the next Winter Games. In the meantime, we have the Summer Olympics to look forward to in Tokyo in 2020.

