House Prepares Another Spending Punt

The U.S. House is set to vote Tuesday on a stopgap spending bill to avoid another government shutdown amid a frenzied effort to reach a long-term spending deal.

House Republicans are expected to easily pass the bill to fund the government through March 23 and extend military funding for one year. Democrats oppose the plan, which increases military spending without corresponding increases for domestic programs. That has Senate leaders looking to finalize a multi-year budget and spending agreement before the end of the week, according to Senate aides.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-NY, said Tuesday that Senate Democrats will not vote for the House legislation and are turning their attention to a broader deal.

"Senate negotiators are working on a deal to lift the spending caps for both defense and urgent domestic priorities," Schumer said. "Even though a deal has eluded us for months, negotiators are now making significant progress."

Schumer said he is working closely with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the pair "are closer to an agreement than we have ever been."

That plan is expected to lock in increases for domestic and military spending for two years. Such a plan would provide Congress a much needed respite from what has become a constant struggle to keep the government funded.

Democrats want to ensure equal increases for domestic and military programs. If Republicans agree, it could ease the way for a broad, bipartisan Senate vote on the spending plan.

Things could be more challenging in the House. House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., told reporters on Monday that it would be difficult for conservatives to support that plan.

"Based on the the numbers that have bantered around, conservatives are not real wild about the non-defense discretionary ," Meadows said. "Certainly that will change the mix of the vote count over on this side. If you plus up the size of government substantially it certainly loses some conservatives."

But a strong bipartisan vote in the Senate could encourage enough House Democrats to back the bill to make up for any conservatives who balk at a broader deal.

The disagreement may mean the spending bill will bounce back and forth between the House and Senate several times in the coming days as the two sides try to resolve their differences. Lawmakers say they remain confident that a spending bill of some kind will be approved before the Thursday deadline.

