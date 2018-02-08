Related Program: 
Your Call

Housing Segregation, Bay Area Style with Richard Rothstein

By & Andrew Stelzer 1 hour ago

Did you know Richmond, Milpitas, and Palo Alto all had sub-divisions where it was illegal for African Americans to own a house? Richard Rothstein's book, The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America, details how our cities and towns came to look like they do today.

Many of the Bay Area’s segregated, low income neighborhoods can be traced directly back to discriminatory housing policies either created or enforced by local, state and federal authorities. How can that same system can begin to make amends for the inequities they created?

On today’s Your Call, we talk with Richard Rothstein about the governments' role in segregating housing.

Guests:

Richard Rothstein, author of The Color of Law: A Forgotten History Of How Our Government Segregated America.

Web Resources:

Richard Rothstein

The Color of Law

Citylab: Breaking the Backbone of Segregation

 

