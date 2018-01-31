Related Program: 
How are immigration politics affecting TPS and DACA recipients?

  • At a march to defend DACA in Raleigh, N.C. in October 2017, a woman spoke about her family members who are facing deportation if DACA is not extended or replaced. Another marcher comforts her.
    At a march to defend DACA in Raleigh, N.C. in October 2017, a woman spoke about her family members who are facing deportation if DACA is not extended or replaced. Another marcher comforts her.
    Photo by Rodney Dunning, used under Creative Commons license via Flickr

On this edition of Your Call, we talk with immigrants who are confronting the elimination of the TPS and DACA programs. Hundreds of thousands of immigrants in the United States are documented through those programs, either because they were brought here as children or because they fled unstable countries. What decisions are these immigrants now facing? 

 Last year the Trump administration announced that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA would be phased out. Last year and earlier this year he has been ending Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for immigrants from several nations affected by conflict or natural disaster.  While lawmakers argue about policy, immigrant families are facing difficult choices about what to do if or when the programs that have kept them in place go away. How are communities mobilizing in response? What can local communities do to protect their immigrant neighbors?  Guests: Vanessa Velasco, TPS recipient from El Salvador and resident of Brentwood, California Lariza Dugan Cuadra, Executive Director of the Central American Resource Center, or CARECEN, in San Francisco 

Laura Melgarejo, DACA recipient and Civic Engagement Organizer with People Organizing to Demand Environmental & Economic Rights (PODER) 

Web Resources:

Reuters: As U.S. immigration debate rages, 'Dreamers' await their fateNPR: Nearly 9,000 DACA Teachers Face An Uncertain FutureBusiness Insider: Trump's latest immigration crackdown threatens the economy — both in the US and in El SalvadorUSCIS: Temporary Protected StatusUSCIS: Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals: Response to January 2018 Preliminary Injunction 

