How are immigration politics affecting TPS and DACA recipients?

On this edition of Your Call, we talk with immigrants who are confronting the elimination of the TPS and DACA programs. Hundreds of thousands of immigrants in the United States are documented through those programs, either because they were brought here as children or because they fled unstable countries. What decisions are these immigrants now facing?

Last year the Trump administration announced that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA would be phased out. Last year and earlier this year he has been ending Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for immigrants from several nations affected by conflict or natural disaster. While lawmakers argue about policy, immigrant families are facing difficult choices about what to do if or when the programs that have kept them in place go away. How are communities mobilizing in response? What can local communities do to protect their immigrant neighbors? Guests: Vanessa Velasco, TPS recipient from El Salvador and resident of Brentwood, California Lariza Dugan Cuadra, Executive Director of the Central American Resource Center, or CARECEN, in San Francisco

Laura Melgarejo, DACA recipient and Civic Engagement Organizer with People Organizing to Demand Environmental & Economic Rights (PODER)

Web Resources:

