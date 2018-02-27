How can we advance animal and disability liberation together?

By & Laura Wenus 3 hours ago
  • Portrait by Erik McGregor

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with writer and artist Sunaura Taylor about her book, Beasts of Burden: Animal and Disability Liberation.

 

 

Sunaura Taylor was six when she first learned that animals are mistreated. When she was 21, she realized the same thing about disabled people. The book prompts us to think deeply about what divides the human from the animal, the disabled from the nondisabled, and what it might mean to break down those divisions. How can we change the way we think about animals and disability?

 

Guest:

Sunaura Taylor, artist, activist and author of Beasts of Burden: Animal and Disability Liberation

Web Resources:

The New Yorker: Are Disability Rights and Animal Rights Connected?

The Baffler: After the Ugly Laws

Mother Jones: Trump’s USDA Wants to Make Pork Processing Faster—And More Dangerous

Food Empowerment Project

 

Tags: 
disability
food
animal rights

Related Content

Can everyone really eat healthy? The Afro-Vegan chef breaks it down

By Hana Baba Sep 7, 2017
Tyler Gourley

 

When he was 16 years old, Bryant Terry became vegan.

A discussion of laws protecting persons who are disabled

By Chuck Finney Jul 6, 2016

  A discussion of laws protecting persons who are disabled. Guests: James Shea, a Certified Specialist in Social Security Disability Law; Scott Ford, a Certified Specialist in Workers Compensation Law.
Listeners with questions or comments for Chuck & his guests, please call toll-free 1-866-798-8255.
 

Your Call: Why do so many Americans eat animals?

By & Sana Saleem Aug 10, 2017

  

Why do the vast majority of Americans eat animals when we now have so many alternatives? That’s the question Free From Harm director Robert Grillo explores in his new book Farm to Fable: The Fictions of Our Animal-Consuming Culture.