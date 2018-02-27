How can we advance animal and disability liberation together?

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with writer and artist Sunaura Taylor about her book, Beasts of Burden: Animal and Disability Liberation.

Sunaura Taylor was six when she first learned that animals are mistreated. When she was 21, she realized the same thing about disabled people. The book prompts us to think deeply about what divides the human from the animal, the disabled from the nondisabled, and what it might mean to break down those divisions. How can we change the way we think about animals and disability?

Sunaura Taylor, artist, activist and author of Beasts of Burden: Animal and Disability Liberation

