How foster youth and street musicians inspired choreographer Robert Moses

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll speak with Robert Moses about his company’s new dance performance, Bootstrap Tales. The performance is inspired by the company’s effort to help San Francisco foster youth find a career in the arts.

Referring to the phrase "pull yourself up by your bootstraps," Robert Moses says far too many foster kids don’t have a social safety net. The company’s Bootstrap Program is designed to engage these young people. Music for the piece will be performed by street musicians. Bootstrap Tales will be performed February 23-25 at the YBCA in San Francisco. Join the conversation on the next Your Call.

Guests:

Robert Moses, choreographer, founder and artistic director of Robert Moses’ Kin

Renée Espinoza, Executive Director of San Francisco CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for foster children), which partners with with Robert Moses’ Kin to connect foster youth to the arts

