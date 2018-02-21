Related Program: 
How foster youth and street musicians inspired choreographer Robert Moses

By & Laura Wenus 3 hours ago
  • Robert Moses’ Kin dancers in "Bootstrap Tales"
    Robert Moses’ Kin dancers in "Bootstrap Tales"
    Steve Disenhof

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll speak with Robert Moses about his company’s new dance performance, Bootstrap Tales. The performance is inspired by the company’s effort to help San Francisco foster youth find a career in the arts.

Referring to the phrase "pull yourself up by your bootstraps," Robert Moses says far too many foster kids don’t have a social safety net. The company’s Bootstrap Program is designed to engage these young people. Music for the piece will be performed by street musicians. Bootstrap Tales will be performed February 23-25 at the YBCA in San Francisco. Join the conversation on the next Your Call.

 

Guests:

Robert Moses, choreographer, founder and artistic director of Robert Moses’ Kin

 

Renée Espinoza, Executive Director of San Francisco CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for foster children), which partners with with Robert Moses’ Kin to connect foster youth to the arts

 

Web Resources:

Yerba Buena Center for the Arts: Robert Moses’ Kin presents Bootstrap Tales

San Jose Mercury News: Robert Moses tackles street life, youth at risk, in new dance

San Francisco Classical Voice: Robert Moses’ Kin Fosters a New Generation of Artists with Bootstrap Tales

