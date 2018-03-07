How have HBCUs shaped opportunities for African-American families?

On Today’s edition of Your Call, we speak with documentary filmmaker Stanley Nelson about the story of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. How do they change the trajectory of African American families?

Nelson believes that nothing has been more of a catalyst for African Americans to enter the middle class than Historically Black Colleges and Universities. That’s part of what inspired him to make Tell Them We Are Rising, a new documentary that examines the impact these schools have had on American history, culture, and national identity. How did these universities offer a college education to people who were otherwise barred from getting one?

Guest:

Stanley Nelson, documentary filmmaker, founder of Firelight Media, and director of Tell Them We Are Rising, a documentary telling the story of historically black colleges and universities

