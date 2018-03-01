Related Program: 
How should law enforcement handle white supremacist groups?

On today’s edition of Your Call, we’ll talk about violence from white supremacists and neo-nazis and how it’s not getting much attention from law enforcement. Recent reporting shows how police have ignored or even worked with white supremacists at political rallies. Why?

Police departments around the nation spend little time training recruits about hate crimes. Many don't even track hate crimes. The FBI warned of white supremacists in law enforcement 10 years ago. What has changed since then? And how should these issues be dealt with?

A.C. Thompson, reporter at Pro Publica covering criminal justice and white supremacy groups

Samuel Jones, professor at John Marshall Law School in Chicago

Norm Stamper, former Chief of Police in Seattle and writer, speaker and trainer focused on police reform and social justice in policing

Sam Levin, staff reporter at the Guardian

 

The Guardian: California police worked with neo-Nazis to pursue 'anti-racist' activists, documents show

Pro Publica: Inside Atomwaffen As It Celebrates a Member for Allegedly Killing a Gay Jewish College Student

Pro Publica: Racist, Violent, Unpunished: A White Hate Group’s Campaign of Menace

John Marshall Law School: Law Enforcement and White Power: An F.B.I.Report Unraveled

